COVINGTON, Tenn. - The severe weather on Wednesday had many parents in Covington concerned over their child's safety.

It's been just over four months since a destructive EF-3 tornado ripped through Tipton County in March, destroying Crestview Elementary School and Crestview Middle School.

The district has set up temporary structures so kids could return to school.

2:00 Covington rebuilds after tornado destroys elementary, middle schools The police had the roads completely blocked off leading to Crestview elementary and middle schools so they can start working on cleaning up and rebuilding the schools.

School leaders have said the buildings are safe, but some parents decided to pull their kids out of class early before the storms hit.

"Ever since the tornado, it's kind of been rough seeing any bad weather and strong winds," Heather Koss, a mother of a kindergartener at Crestview said.

Wednesday was the third day of the school year for students in Covington.

But instead of returning to their normal buildings, children are learning in the temporary buildings that took shape over the summer.

"I don't really know what this building is made out of, but the school is trying to do their best," Teresa Harvey, a grandparent of a 5th grader at Crestview Elementary said.

As severe weather rolled through again this week, some parents question how safe the buildings are.

"My grandson says it's kind of an open top. There's a top on it, but the rooms are open, and you can hear and it's kind of distracting," Harvey said.

Superintendent John Combs sent an email to parents Wednesday morning.

He said the interim structures were constructed to withstand up to 105 miles per hour wind.

He said if parents are concerned during severe weather, they can check their child out early.

"We thought about it, but as far as the staff, they communicate really well," Eric White, a parent of a 7th grader at Crestview Middle School said.

The superintendent and the EMA director were on site Wednesday to monitor the schools during the storm.