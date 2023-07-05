MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police said Wednesday that 19 more people have been identified in a sting aimed at capturing burglars who target Memphis liquor stores and other businesses.
On June 26, MPD announced that Operation Broken Bottles, a seven-month investigation aimed at what authorities described as a “mob-like” smash-and-grab business burglaries, resulted in 15 indictments.
RELATED: 15 indicted in police sting targeting Memphis smash-and-grab burglaries, MPD says
The MPD's Multi-Agency Gang Unit had arrested dozens suspected of carrying out burglaries with sledgehammers and stolen vehicles used to "forcefully" to smash through storefronts and causing "significant damage" to businesses, police said.
On Wednesday, police identified more suspects in the operation, though their charges and some of their ages were not available. According to MPD, the individuals include:
- Jerome Suggs, 34; Nakayla Evans, 24; Dajavantay Black, 22; Mactrell Crawford, 30; Deion Byrd, 25; Harvey Pittman; Derrick Starks, 22, Patrick White, 37; Antoine Carr, 22; Hollis Seals; Asiher Beard, 27; Robert Richardson, 18; Juan Rivera; Jarren Crawford, 27; Gerald Crawford, Cameron Nelson, Domenique Jones, 25; Aadrion Hunt; and Marlon Carter.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 baby girls, 19-year-old woman shot prior to police chase, MPD says
- Memphis Police enforce citywide curfew on July 4 holiday Dakarai Turner 2 hrs ago
- Man dies after shooting near Elmore Park, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives