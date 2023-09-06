MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The headaches continue for customers of Memphis, Light, Gas & Water (MLGW) who have been getting multiple bills in a short period of time.

The bills are coming after the customers hadn't gotten a bill for months, and those new bills stack those missing months on top of each other.

The complaints are all over social media.

The complaints are all over social media.

On the website Nextdoor, one post got more than 100 comments of people with the same issue.

A man in Cordova wrote that after not getting a bill for three months, he got two bills totaling $1,500, and that’s despite paying an estimated amount beforehand.

Another person wrote they paid $350 while not getting a bill each month and said an email then came saying they owed nearly $500, and then another saying they owe more than $1,000.

“What can we do about it without the threat of being disconnected?” another person wrote, and “the math wasn’t mathing,” wrote another.

One person even suggested others contact FOX13’s Your Money Investigator Kate Bieri.

At MLGW’s downtown office Wednesday, some customers said they were having the same issue, but they didn't want to be interviewed on-camera.

Earlier in the day, MLGW president and CEO Doug McGowen did address the issue in front of the utility’s board.

“We had to correct the issue about getting the bills out the door,” he said. “Our team has found an electronic way to manage the billing. … We anticipate having all the bills out the the door by the end of the year,” if not sooner, said McGowen.

After the meeting, on "X", formerly known as Twitter, MLGW wrote, “We have remedied the issue on our end.”

If you’re also having the issue, the utility announced you can call its main number for help, then there’s an option to be directed to a team of people dedicated to this specific issue.