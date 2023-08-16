MEMPHIS, Tenn. - To keep your lights on, you have to pay your bill.
But what if you never received a bill in the first place?
Memphis, Light, Gas and Water customers are again confused as to why they have not received months’ worth of bills.
“It's not going to be good for me,” said Terry Gamble, a Parkway Village senior. “Because they try to put you on a payment plan that you’ll never get out of.”
He said he hasn’t received a bill since April.
“I'm afraid there's going to be a lot more that I can pay,” he said. “I’m not working and you know, it's going to be kind of hard on me.”
Brianna Boyland told FOX13 that she was in the same boat until August.
“It started a couple of months ago when I didn't receive a bill,” she said. “I called them and they said they will send someone out for me to read my meter. No one ever came out.”
She provided a copy of her bill, which shows a meter reading for $362 worth of water. Her bill also had a $951 previous balance. However, all of the utility readings are from March of this year.
In January, FOX13 reported that 19,000 customers had bill delays. According to the company, that delay was caused by water that infiltrated the digital meters.
FOX13 reached out to MLGW for a statement concerning the most recent delays. Below are the questions FOX13 sent to MLGW and the utility company's responses:
- We wanted to ask why the bill delays keep happening? "Many recent delayed bills are related to a manufacturer defect in water and gas meters. MLGW is actively working on repairing or replacing faulty equipment."
- When will they stop? "MLGW is working with a third-party contractor UPA to help replace faulty equipment on gas and water meters. The end date is based on MLGW’s ability to receive equipment. We do not have a specific date at this time due to supply chain issues."
- How long can customers expect to wait if they are not getting their bills? "MLGW encourages customers to continue making payments despite delayed bills. This can help avoid a potentially overwhelming future bill. Any amount paid over-or-under will be reflected on the next bill. Bills are now ready to be issued and customers may receive multiple bills in the coming days and weeks."
- Do you offer any sort of payment assistance for those who cannot afford to pay the large sum of multiple months combined? "Yes, of course! We understand this situation may cause a financial challenge, and we regret this inconvenience. To support our customers during this time, we are offering various payment arrangement options. Customers can contact an MLGW Customer Service Advisor for payment options by calling 544-6549 or using MLGW My Account."
In July, FOX13 asked the president and CEO of MLGW when the extreme billing problems would stop.
“It’s about a 12-month process to get it all done,” said Doug McGowen. “So I would suggest by about this time next year, we should have all of the billing things corrected.”
Customers want the issues fixed now.
“They need to figure it out immediately,” Boyland said. “It's not MLGW – it’s Memphis, Light, Gas and Robbery!”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman outraged, disgusted after finding maggots in meal at Midtown Memphis restaurant
- 10-year-old detained by police for public urination, mother says
- ‘Could’ve been a massacre’: Witness, city leaders react to weekend violence
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives