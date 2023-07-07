HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - We’re following more power outages for Holly Springs Utility Department (HSUD) customers. FOX13 sent crews about 15 miles outside Holly Springs. We’ve been tracking outages in the area all year and today more people were without power.
Those who live in the Snow Lake community report power went out Thursday from rainfall. We spoke with some who told us they’re frustrated from dealing with the same issue year around.
“I have never been so upset and disgusted with anything in my life,” said Peggy Shelby who’s lived in the Snow Lake community 30 years. “We’re tired of it. I’ve worked 9 hours today and come home in a hot house with no electricity.”
To add to the exhausting problem, the same transformer that caused the outage caught on fire as our team was working this story. Utility crews rushed in to put it out.
“A power surge messed up my washer the other day, got to buy a new washer. I’ve never experienced as much trouble with my electricity as I have since Gipson has been mayor.”
FOX13 attempted to reach out to Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson. We’ve paid multiple visits to her office, including one today. We were, yet again, unsuccessful, even leaving contact information. The mayor’s assistant told our team the mayor would decide whether or not she would get back with us.
“She doesn’t need to be controlling Holly Springs Utilities,” said Shelby. “She needs to step down. They need to hire a manager and let somebody that knows what they are doing take care of our power.”
We also spoke with Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby who had this to say about Gipson’s role in ongoing outages.
“She got to accept responsibility for it now, I believe, because she’s in the position now where she is responsible for it from what I understand at this time, but it’s not just her, it’s from previous administrations.”
Meanwhile, Lisa Weatherly who’s also a longtime Snow Lake resident, said people are simply fed up with constant outages in the area.
“A lot of people are talking about moving because it’s something you can’t afford to deal with on a regular basis.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man in custody after firing shots in the air at apartment complex, police chase, MPD says
- Smoking in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi about 50% higher than rest of U.S., report says
- 1 of 2 inmates who escaped St. Francis County jail captured, officials say; other still at large
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives