MLGW Power Outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to MLGW, more than 100,000 MLGW customers without power as storms blow through Mid-South.

As of 7:21PM Sunday, 116,118 customers are without power. The company is reporting 551 outages.

As of 6:55 PM Sunday, 30,990 customers are without power. The company is reporting 338 outages.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

         

        More News