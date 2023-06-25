MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to MLGW, more than 100,000 MLGW customers without power as storms blow through Mid-South.
As of 7:21PM Sunday, 116,118 customers are without power. The company is reporting 551 outages.
As of 6:55 PM Sunday, 30,990 customers are without power. The company is reporting 338 outages.
