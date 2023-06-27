Lucy and Lathem Shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police cars flooded an address in South Memphis after reports of a shooting call, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). 

Around 4 a.m., police went to an active scene at Lucy Avenue and Latham Street.

An investigator at the scene told FOX13 that those bullets claimed at least one life in the early-morning shooting and that the case is now a homicide investigation. 

FOX13 saw officers place at least 56 evidence markers at the scene, many marking shell casings in the road. 

This is a developing story. FOX13 will update when we get updates

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News