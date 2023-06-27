MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police cars flooded an address in South Memphis after reports of a shooting call, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD).
Around 4 a.m., police went to an active scene at Lucy Avenue and Latham Street.
An investigator at the scene told FOX13 that those bullets claimed at least one life in the early-morning shooting and that the case is now a homicide investigation.
FOX13 saw officers place at least 56 evidence markers at the scene, many marking shell casings in the road.
This is a developing story. FOX13 will update when we get updates
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'Ain't afraid to shoot this place up': Huey's worker brutally attacked in front of diners, police say
- 15 indicted in police sting targeting Memphis smash-and-grab burglaries, MPD says
- Nearly 70K MLGW customers without power, utility company says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives