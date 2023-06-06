MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman still grieving over her teenage daughter's death to gun violence is additionally upset over unfulfilled service, she said, from the cemetery where her child is buried.
LaPorsha Woods, of Texas, visits her daughter's grave when she visits Memphis throughout the year.
But the headstone that should be adjacent to the plot remains missing.
Woods said she paid for the headstone over a year ago, but still awaits to see it i its proper place.
"It's paid in full. They told me it'd be six months. Nine months later, no headstone," Wood said.
Woods has learned, she said, that she is not the only loved one who is waiting for a headstone to be placed at Memorial Park South Woods near Southwind on Hacks Cross Road.
FOX13 reached out managers at the cemetery who responded saying that they are working quickly to resolve the issue with the family.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot with rifle in own Berclair front yard after argument over parking spot, neighbors say
- ‘I couldn’t function’: Crooks with ties to Nigeria steal Memphis woman’s $77K house payment
- NLE Choppa's mom speaks after officials say rapper's 'Dream Court' destroyed by fireworks
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives