NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Who’s to blame for the impasse between the Tennessee House and Senate?
If you ask the Republican leaders, they point fingers at each other.
“Look, if they don’t want to propose any single thing to do, then just say they don’t want to propose anything,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville.
For Republican leaders in both the House and Senate, there seems to not be a place of compromise.
“There is more that we can do, there’s more that we should do, and doing nothing in this instance is not acceptable,” said Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland.
The House Democrats have a different opinion.
“It’s easy for the House to blame the Senate but let’s be honest, they’re the same party, they have all the power, they run everything up here,” said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville.
The Democrats said although the scope of the special session did not allow them to introduce bills that directly address gun reform, it will require something else from members to decide to do what they consider the right thing.
“Courage. That’s what has to happen and a lot of it is political coverage, it’s the gun lobby that really has a stranglehold on a lot of our members,” said Rep. Karen Camper, D-Memphis.
The House and Senate are both adjourned until 2 and 4 p.m. Monday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor, on the run in Mississippi, deputy says
- MPD's safety plan questioned after video of girls fighting in downtown Memphis
- Capstone Realty & Management fined for ‘deplorable’ Whitehaven apartment conditions
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives