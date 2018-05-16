  • Mostly Cloudy with HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • It’s a warm start to the day with spotty showers/storms.
    • Afternoon temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s, FEELING like the low 90s.
    • Today’s rain chance: 30%. Low threat severe
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and hot Wednesday.

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

    Partly Cloudy with Record Breaking Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Record breaker? Blazing temperatures plague the Mid-South

    Hot and humid weekend ahead for the Mid-South

    Record high temperatures expected for Mid-South

    Record high temperatures expected for Mid-South