Mostly Cloudy with HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- It’s a warm start to the day with spotty showers/storms.
- Afternoon temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s, FEELING like the low 90s.
- Today’s rain chance: 30%. Low threat severe
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and hot Wednesday.
Trending stories:
- Mid-South mother fighting for her life, family pleads for your help
- Teens kill mother possum and 4 babies in Snapchat video, police say
- Former teacher charged with filming girls in locker room: "I'm a piece of s***", court records say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}