0 Mother arrested, charged in infant son's death, police say

A mother has been charged after an infant was found unresponsive in Mississippi.

Stephanie Henry, 31, has been charged with manslaughter-culpable negligence for the death of her infant son.

According to police, officers responded to the 1100 block of Frontage Road for an unresponsive infant.

Oxford Police said Henry was giving the baby a bath while under the influence of drug and alcohol. Henry then became unresponsive.

That's when the baby drowned, according to police.

Another person int eh hotel room found the baby in the bathtub and called the police.

When officers arrived, they began CPR until paramedics were able to take him or her to a nearby hospital.

Investigators say Henry was coherent and was forthcoming with police.

The child did not survive and was later pronounced deceased at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

Police said investigators were called to learn more and have one person in custody.

Henry's bond has been set at $250,000. This is still an ongoing investigation.

