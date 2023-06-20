MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Brittney Jackson, charged by police in the death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels, whose body was found not far from her home June 15 in Uptown, is scheduled to be in court today, June 20.
So too is the woman's boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, who police also have charged in the girl's death.
Jackson, 24, was charged with aggravated child abuse-neglect, abuse of a corpse and making a false report to police, according to court documents.
Hobson, 21, was charged with making a false report, documents say.
Both are scheduled to appear before a judge at 9 a.m., June 20.
RELATED: MOTHER OF MISSING 4-YEAR OLD, BOYFRIEND CHARGED AFTER CHILD'S REMAINS
The child remains were found around 11:50 p.m., June 15, in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue.
That’s where police had said 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels, who had a feeding tube, had gone missing early that morning.
Memphis Police originally said that Sequoia was last seen on video surveillance in that area around 3 a.m., and she was reported missing by her parent around 6 a.m.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shoots, tries to rob victim who gave him a ride, records show
- 'Can't even look away for 2 seconds': Another Memphis mom recalls near child abduction
- Video shows argument between woman with gun, Black family riding 4-wheelers
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives