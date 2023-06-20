MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Brittney Jackson, charged by police in the death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels, whose body was found not far from her home June 15 in Uptown, had her first court appearance on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Also in court on Tuesday was the man investigators called her boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson.
Jackson, 24, was charged with aggravated child abuse-neglect, abuse of a corpse and making a false report to police, according to court documents.
Brittney Jackson’s bond set at $500k. She’s still charged with making a false report, aggravated child neglect, and abuse of a corpse. Police found the remains of her 4 y/o daughter Sequia Samuels in a trash can near the family’s home last week. pic.twitter.com/WN8UD6TVrn— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) June 20, 2023
She was given a $500,000 bond.
Her court-appointed defense attorney, Ken Brashier, told reporters after the bond hearing that it was his intention to get her bond lowered.
"I think we all understand that no mother in her right mind would've allowed this to happen and I've got to figure out how it happened, what happened and where the truth is," Brashier said.
Hobson, 21, was charged with making a false report, documents say.
Those charges were filed after human remains, believed to be those of the 4-year-old, were found in plastic bags outside of an apartment near the Uptown area.
RELATED: MOTHER OF MISSING 4-YEAR OLD, BOYFRIEND CHARGED AFTER CHILD'S REMAINS
The child remains were found around 11:50 p.m., June 15, in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue.
That's where, according to police, Jackson and Hobson said the 4-year-old wandered away from home and went missing.
After searching for an entire day, investigators said that story was a lie and that the 4-year-old with a feeding tube had, in fact, been dead for weeks.
Authorities said that Jackson changed her story to say that Hobson physically attacked the little girl, causing her to become unresponsive, and the couple then put the girl in plastic bangs and put her in the garbage.
Hobson denied having anything to do with the girl's death. However, authorities also said that Hobson claimed to have last seen Sequoia on Sunday, June 11 - a claim authorities said is impossible based on the decomposition of the little girl's body.
Jaylon Hobson will remain in jail on a $50k bond. Judge revoked his bond on a pending weapons charge. His attorney expecting additional charges to come in the coming days. The charge he says he expects is murder. pic.twitter.com/eJh0NhHbyQ— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) June 20, 2023
During his court appearance on Tuesday, he had his bond for a separate weapons charge revoked. He remained in custody on a $50,000 for filing a false police report regarding the 4-year-old's death.
His attorney said that he expects a murder charge to be announced against Hobson in the coming days.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shoots, tries to rob victim who gave him a ride, records show
- 'Can't even look away for 2 seconds': Another Memphis mom recalls near child abduction
- Video shows argument between woman with gun, Black family riding 4-wheelers
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives