MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The mother of the 4-year-old girl whose remains Memphis Police believe they found in a trash can will get a mental evaluation.

A judge granted the request during a bond hearing Wednesday for Brittney Jackson.

She is charged with child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and filing a false report connected to the death of her daughter Sequoia Samuels.

During Jackson's first court appearance on June 20, her lawyer, Ken Brashier, mentioned "I think we all understand that no mother in her right mind would've allowed this to happen and I've got to figure out how it happened, what happened and where the truth is."

She is due to appear back in court on July 21.