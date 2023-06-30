MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s a dangerous time to be at home without air conditioning.
But that’s a reality for many people, even when their power is working.
It feels hotter inside one mother’s apartment than outside.
“It’s at the 90-degree mark and it can’t extend past it. So, at 90 degrees, it’s just bouncing and shaking,” said an anonymous tenant at The Lake at Ridgeway apartments.
You can’t escape the summer heat by going inside the woman’s apartment unit in Hickory Hill.
She asked us to keep her identity hidden in fear of being punished for talking to FOX13.
The tenant said she’s requested air conditioning service through the complex’s online system several times since May.
But no luck.
“I ordered an HVAC to come out here to check the problem myself," she said. "They told me I need a fan motor and a capacitor and that the whole unit needed to be replaced."
A home that’s hotter than 90 degrees can be dangerous.
“I have a son, he’s 9 (years old) and has autism and dyslexia," she said. "He’s waking up every morning in sweats, nose stuffed up, coughing because he’s extremely hot."
We checked her lease and it said “air conditioning problems are not emergencies. If air conditioning malfunctions we’ll act with customary diligence to make repairs and connections.”
FOX13 Investigates has shown you a Tennessee state law that requires landlords to provide heat but not air conditioning.
State Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis) said this law should change.
“Your basic humanities. You know, as a person, you would want to consider making sure that people have all the tools that they need in order to survive. In situations like now, we're in triple-digit temperatures,” Parkinson said.
Parkinson advises that if you are caught in a similar situation, call code enforcement or download an app called Memphis 311 to report the problem.
“If I had some air, I’d be way much happier and a cooler person,” the anonymous tenant said.
