MEMPHIS, Tenn. A one-year-old who tested positive for marijuana, was treated for bruises after her mom admitted to pushing her off a bed, police said.
Destiny Gaines, 22, faces a charge of aggravated child abuse.
A call about possible child abuse was made by Le Bonheur Children's Hospital personnel to Memphis Police on Feb. 2.
Medical personnel treated the child with bruising and swelling to her face, police said.
The child also tested positive for THC at the hospital.
On March 28, Gaines was interviewed by police and waived her Miranda Rights, the report said.
Gaines said she pushed the child off the bed, causing the child to hit her face against the wall.
Gaines' bond was set at $20,000.
