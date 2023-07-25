MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother is speaking for the first time and only on FOX13 after her 14-year-old son was shot and killed while enjoying an afternoon at the pool.
A 15-year-old was arrested on Tuesday for the boy's murder. It's at least the second arrest in the case, and police say others could be charged.
"My oldest son called me and said, 'Quincy has been shot,' Tarasha Smith of Memphis said. "It was just the most devastating call I have ever received in my life."
Smith says her 14-year-old son LaQuincy Martin Jr. was shot and killed while spending the day at the pool.
"I just had in the back of my mind he was going to live through this," she said. "For a doctor to come in a room to say, 'We did everything we can, but he is not going to make it,' that was the hardest thing I had ever heard in my life."
According to police records, video surveillance shows nine people in an Infiniti and Dodge Charger came to the pool area at the Residence at Village Green Apartments on July 15.
The report says a suspect got out of one of the cars carrying an AR style gun.
A woman identified as Ashantia Dillard, the report says, also walked up to the pool and started accusing a person there of assaulting her family members.
Moments later, police say, the armed suspect opened fire. Martin and another person were shot.
Dillard and a 15-year-old have been arrested in connection to the shooting.
"It is like he was at the wrong place at the wrong time," Smith said.
Smith said her son loved to swim, make TikToks and was preparing to start high school this fall. She has a message for the people who took his life.
"You are wrong, for what you did my son, he did not deserve this," Smith said. "I just hope they suffer in jail."
