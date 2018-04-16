  • Mother of 5 killed after being thrown from motorcycle, run over by car

    Updated:

    NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - PHOTO GALLERY: Mother killed in motorcycle accident

    A Nassau County, Fla. mother died early Sunday after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on State Road 200, troopers said.

    Shannon Bollinger, 29, was a passenger on a 2007 Harley-Davidson driven by Curtis Bollinger, 47, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

    STORY, VIDEO: Woman killed in crash at World Golf Village

    Curtis Bollinger lost control of his motorcycle at approximately 1:10 a.m. and Shannon Bollinger landed on the roadway, where she was hit by a white Hyundai driven by Brandon Graham, 19, of Callahan, according to the FHP report. 

    Shannon Bollinger was killed, and Curtis Bollinger was seriously hurt, FHP said. 

    Neither Graham or his passenger were hurt, according to the report.  

    Action News Jax spoke with Curtis Bollinger in January 2017, after he was badly hurt in a hit and run.

    The Navy veteran and Nassau County firefighter said he needed several surgeries after someone hit his motorcycle at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Pages Dairy Road in December 2016, just days before Christmas.

    He and his wife have five children.

    Family members described Shannon Bollinger as a loving, devoted mother. 

    Toxicology reports for Curtis Bollinger and Shannon Bollinger from Sunday morning's crash are pending, according to FHP.

    Shannon Bollinger was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother of 5 killed after being thrown from motorcycle, run over by car

  • Headline Goes Here

    Commercial and critical darling Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer

  • Headline Goes Here

    GAO says EPA violated spending law on Pruitt's privacy booth

  • Headline Goes Here

    Binghamton freshman fatally stabbed, search on for suspect

  • Headline Goes Here

    Denver Broncos release running back C.J. Anderson