MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department said the body discovered in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue is believed to be Sequoia Samuels.
The mother of Sequoia, Brittany Jackson, is being charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and false offense report.
Jaylon Hobson, alleged boyfriend of Jackson, is being charged with False Offense Report.
Both individuals have been detained by MPD for these charges.
The remains were found around 11:50 p.m., June 15, in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue. That’s where police had said 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels, who has a feeding tube, had gone missing early Thursday morning.
Memphis Police are looking for a 4-year-old girl with a feeding tube who was reported missing from home Thursday morning.
Memphis Police originally said that Sequoia was last seen on video surveillance in that area around 3 a.m., and she was reported missing by her parent around 6 a.m. That’s when a family member told police they had woken up to find the door to their home open and the child missing.
The girl's family told FOX13 that they are heartbroken and asked the community to reach out to police if they have any information. FOX13 found out from Sequoia's great uncle that she was born premature and needed medication.
Memphis Police issued a City Watch for her Thursday morning. Police said they had not issued an Amber Alert, because, at the time, there was no evidence of a kidnapping.
The TBI later issued an Endangered Child Alert for Sequoia as well.
Both of those alerts were cancelled after the remains, believed to be the child's body, were found.
