MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department said the body discovered in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue is believed to be Sequoia Samuels.

The mother of Sequoia, Brittany Jackson, is being charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and false offense report.

Jaylon Hobson, alleged boyfriend of Jackson, is being charged with False Offense Report. Both individuals have been detained by MPD for these charges. The remains were found around 11:50 p.m., June 15, in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue. That’s where police had said 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels, who has a feeding tube, had gone missing early Thursday morning.

Memphis Police said they believe those remains are Sequoia's and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that investigators believe she is dead.

Memphis Police originally said that Sequoia was last seen on video surveillance in that area around 3 a.m., and she was reported missing by her parent around 6 a.m. That’s when a family member told police they had woken up to find the door to their home open and the child missing.

The girl's family told FOX13 that they are heartbroken and asked the community to reach out to police if they have any information. FOX13 found out from Sequoia's great uncle that she was born premature and needed medication.