MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother of three said she and her children have slept in their vehicle for two days after the fire department deemed her apartment unlivable.
Ashley Owens said she moved into her apartment at Charter Oak Apartments and Townhomes on June 2.
She said her 16-year-old daughter complained of hearing sparks coming from the electrical box in her room.
Owens said she complained to management, which sent out a maintenance person.
"He opened up the closet and he saw all of these wires just hanging in her closet and he flicked something and fire shot at him," said Owens.
She said that after the complex did not address the issue, she decided to call the fire department.
"They told me that those wires were so hot that a house fire was coming soon," she adds.
Owens said the fire department removed the utility meter from her apartment and told her she had to leave.
Owens said she also had leaks in her apartment and trash right outside her front door, which attracted racoons and rodents.
Owens said she was forced to sleep in her vehicle with her children, ages 16, 12, and 1.
FOX13 News went to the management office, but it was closed.
We later received the following statement from Parawest Management, which oversees Charter Oak Apartments and Townhomes:
Mr. Wilkerson,
We acknowledge receipt of your email concerning Ashley Owens, a resident at Charter Oak Townhomes. We have been actively engaging with Ms. Owens to address her concerns and find a suitable resolution.
We have contracted an electrician to address the issue in the apartment. Everything will be cleaned up and taken care of by Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Our team has been in communication with Ms. Owens today. We have offered several options to remedy the situation. As a result, we have mutually agreed to release her from her lease.
We are waiting on a document from Ms. Owens in order to expedite the processing of her account.
