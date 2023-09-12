MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The mother of a woman killed Downtown on August 27 is speaking out about one of the 277 homicides so far in the City of Memphis this year.
"I need to know what happened to her. Why it happened," said Anita Wilkins, whose daughter, 22-year-old Charlissa Reed was victim to an unsolved murder.
Wilkins spoke to FOX13's Jeremy Pierre about her emotions - the frustration - of not understanding how gunshots could kill her daughter.
She was found shot at 300 South Main, and later died from her injuries.
Her mother told FOX13 that she was supposed to start barber school the week before her murder and had recently started her own business.
The suspected shooter, captured in a video that Memphis Police released the next day, was last seen driving away in a gray four-door Dodge Charger.
Three people were hit by the gunfire that claimed Reed's life, according to Memphis Police.
Reed's mother told FOX13 that the 22-year-old and a friend had just left a restaurant when the bullets began flying and that she was inside of a car when she was hit by the gunshot that took her life.
Weeks after her daughter's mother, Wilkins said she has received no more information from police about what happened on that fateful night.
"I'm so upset that I'm not being reached out to. I have to come down here and basically beg you all about my daughter's case and no one is talking to me," Wilkins told FOX13.
FOX13 reached out to Memphis Police for more information about their investigation into Reed's death. We were only told that MPD's investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
