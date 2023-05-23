CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Still more questions than answers Tuesday about the shooting death of a 15-year-old in the Mississippi Delta.
FOX13 reported Monday night about the shooting that killed Cornelius McGee Jr. in Clarksdale.
McGee's mother said the man who shot and killed her son was an upset father who used to be a police officer.
“He ain’t got nothing," said Jacqueline Rash, McGee's mother. "Why would you shoot him in his back? With his back turned and him running from you. He’s already out your house. Why shoot him?”
Words of grief and anger from McGee's mother.
Rash said the man who shot her son was upset the teen was in a relationship with his daughter.
Rash said the man warned her son to stay out of his house.
But Monday, the man found McGee back in the home.
The teen tried to run away, but his mother said he was shot in the back while climbing over a fence and died.
“Guns is just not the way,” said Latesia Jones, a community member.
A day after the shooting near Park Lane and West Second Street in Clarksdale, the community tried to make sense of what happened.
“I couldn’t even imaging losing my son to gun violence by an officer of the law,” said Jones.
Clarksdale Police Department first told FOX13 on Monday that the shooter was a former police officer, but did not mention what department.
FOX13 went to the Clarksdale Police Department on Tuesday for an update on the suspect.
We waited about 20 minutes until we were told Chief Robbie Linley was in a meeting and unavailable to talk.
But when we spoke to the community, they were heartbroken by what happened.
“Being a school teacher, I teach at a school so I feel sad on how young he was. He had his whole future,” said Samuel Mettu, a community member.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in Monday night to help with the case.
The agency said the shooting does not involve a current officer.
FOX13 reached out to MBI Tuesday for an update but have not heard back.
It's still not clear where the accused shooter was an officer or if he'll be charged.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 14 injured in three shootings after concert in Clarksdale, police chief says
- Man dies after car crashes into Memphis business on Jackson Avenue, police say
- 26 people prosecuted in West Tennessee for gun 'switches,' DOJ says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives