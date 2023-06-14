MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The promise of ice cream, candy and a mother looking away for a split second is all it took for a predator to attempt to kidnap a child.
The sound of children laughing and playing travels throughout BlueCross Healthy Place at David Carnes Park in Whitehaven.
"You are not going to come here anymore and touch nobody's kids whether it's mine or anybody else," said Tywanna Webb, the mother.
But the fun and games came to a screeching halt when Webb said a woman attempted to abduct her 4-year-old daughter Trin on Monday afternoon.
Webb claimed her daughter told her the woman held a knife to her neck near the bathroom and had her drink what appeared to be Sprite.
Then, the woman promised her candy and ice cream if she followed her to her vehicle.
But Trin’s big brothers stepped in.
"We saw Trin walking that way," said Jamylan, the brother. "I told Trin to come here and she went to tell me. That is not my sister."
The family immediately left the park after that incident.
"When we got in the car, she instantly went to sleep," Webb said. "She went straight to sleep. She was asleep for about two hours."
Webb confronted the woman before she could get away. Speeding off in a red SUV with large white writing on the back window that said, “With God all things are possible.”
"What are you doing at the park? You have no kids, no ice cream, no candy, no nothing. Why are you at the park? You are here to take kids. You tried to take the wrong child this time because I am not going to play if I see you again,” Webb said.
The mother said after she shared this story on Facebook, another mother reached out to her saying the same woman attempted to kidnap her daughter.
