MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Jaylon Hobson, charged by police in the death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels, whose body was found not far from her home June 15 in Uptown, will have his second court appearance on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Hobson was charged with making a false report in the death of Samuels.
Those charges were filed after human remains, believed to be those of the 4-year-old, were found in plastic bags outside of an apartment near the Uptown area.
Last time Hobson was in court on June 20, FOX13 spoke to his attorney, who told us he could see a murder charge filed against him.
Also during his court appearance, Hobson had his bond for a separate weapons charge revoked. He remained in custody on a $50,000 for filing a false police report regarding the 4-year-old's death.
On June 15 at around 11:50 p.m., the child remains were found in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue.
That's where according to police, Brittney Jackson, mother of Samuels, and Hobson said the 4-year-old wandered away from home and went missing.
After searching for an entire day, investigators said that story was a lie and that the 4-year-old with a feeding tube had, in fact, been dead for weeks.
Authorities said that Jackson later changed her story to say that Hobson physically attacked the little girl, causing her to become unresponsive, and the couple then put the girl in plastic bangs and put her in the garbage.
Hobson denied having anything to do with the girl's death, police said.
However, authorities also said that Hobson claimed to have last seen Sequoia on Sunday, June 11 - a claim authorities said is impossible based on the decomposition of the little girl's body.
