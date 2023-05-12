MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As Young Dolph’s family continues to heal from his loss, his sister said they’re focusing on keeping his community service alive.
Through the Ida Mae Foundation, Dolph’s nonprofit, there is now a Mother’s Day brunch specifically for women who lost a child to gun violence.
"My mother is grieving and trying to find different ways to cope and get through so we wanted to honor these moms who lost a child to gun violence," said Carlisa Brown, Dolph's sister and president of the Ida Mae Foundation.
What started as a simple idea is now coming to life.
"When someone is instantly taken from you, not sick, someone actually takes their lives, it hits totally different," Brown said.
Brown said there’s not enough that can be said about the community service her brother did during his life.
"He had another side of him that was definitely the best part of him. The giving back, the charity part of him, the family man," said Brown.
On May 13, dozens of mothers in Memphis who lost their sons to gun violence, will have a chance to be celebrated with a brunch, but also have a space to grieve and cope together.
Lawanda Taylor is one of the mothers invited to the brunch.
“I haven’t joined any support groups as of yet so maybe it’s something I should consider doing.”
Her son, Shamarez, was killed last summer at a Midtown apartment complex.
“I feel like it would be good to get my story out there and then share what I went through with other women and hear their stories and just to see how everything unfolded and how they’re coping with losing a son/daughter," Taylor said.
