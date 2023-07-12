MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you haven’t gotten storm-related replacement SNAP benefits yet, there is a reason why.
FOX13 has been following issues with getting some SNAP and EBT benefits in Tennessee.
We told you in June that nearly $1.7 million of SNAP and P-EBT (Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer) funds had been reported stolen since July of last year.
But the federal government last month rejected Tennessee’s plan to reimburse victims.
The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) said there’s a backlog of replacement SNAP benefit forms, thanks to all the recent bad weather across the state.
It’s a new problem added on to the list of issues within TDHS.
A mother of five, who didn’t want to show her face to protect her identity, said she was told by DHS there is a backlog of replacement snap benefit applications.
She applied for the extra help after a severe storm late last month knocked out power to her home for five days.
“I had to throw out everything in my deep freeze, freezer and my refrigerator,” the mother said.
She said she applied for the replacement benefits June 27 and was told she'd have them by now, but she still hasn’t gotten a dime.
“My kids are hungry, and I have to feed them less and less and spending money that I don’t have. I just feel used and abused,” the mother said.
SNAP households have 10 days to file an affidavit.
Then DHS has the same amount of time to process the requests.
As of last week, a DHS spokeswoman said the 4,000 requests they received since June 17 included duplicate requests and some from people who aren't eligible because they don't already get SNAP benefits.
She said DHS has already addressed more than 1,500 forms and was working to finish the rest.
“It ain’t making no sense,” said Adrienne Hale, mother of five.
Hale told FOX13 her power was out for 7 days.
She’s been waiting not only for the storm replacement SNAP benefits but also for her children’s pandemic EBT benefits.
According to the DHS website, eligible K-12 students will get $120 in P-EBT benefits for this summer.
“They said they going to help," the mother said. "I don’t know why they ain’t helping. Why they telling everybody different stuff. They need to tell more people about this.”
