MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of bikers are rolling into the Bluff City this weekend.
In fact, about 200 RV's and motorcycles are parked this morning at Tiger Lane in Liberty Park.
The Pound 4 Pound Motorcycle Club's Bike Week runs through June 4th.
Its first year for the event - post-pandemic - drew about 2,000 bikers to Memphis. It's grown now to an anticipated 10,000 bikers riding in from around the globe, organizers say.
The event serves as a fundraiser for Pound 4 Pound Motorcycle Club, which does a variety of community service projects in South Memphis.
