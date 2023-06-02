WATCH: Motorcycle riders from across the nation roll into Memphis for Bike Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of bikers are rolling into the Bluff City this weekend.

In fact, about 200 RV's and motorcycles are parked this morning at Tiger Lane in Liberty Park.

The Pound 4 Pound Motorcycle Club's Bike Week runs through June 4th.

Its first year for the event - post-pandemic - drew about 2,000 bikers to Memphis. It's grown now to an anticipated 10,000 bikers riding in from around the globe, organizers say.

The event serves as a fundraiser for Pound 4 Pound Motorcycle Club, which does a variety of community service projects in South Memphis.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News