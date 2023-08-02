MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A male motorcyclist is dead after a crash, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
At around 9:09 p.m., officers responded to a motorcycle crash at Early Maxwell and Southern Avenue, MPD said.
A male motorcyclist was taken to Methodist University Hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries, according to MPD.
MPD urges people to use caution in this area while they work to clean the scene.
