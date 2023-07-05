Motorcyclist dies after crash in Germantown, police say

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon in Germantown, police said.
According to the Germantown Police Department (GPD), officers responded about 1:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Germantown Road near Whitecross Avenue.
Photos from the scene appear to show an SUV as the other vehicle in the crash.
Police said that the motorcyclist did not survive.
Officials asked drivers to avoid the area.
The crash investigation is ongoing, officials said.
No other details were released.
