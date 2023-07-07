Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run crash in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A motorcyclist died Thursday night after a hit-and-run crash in South Memphis, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 8 p.m. to the crash at West Mitchell and Daggett roads and found a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition and later died.

Police said Friday that the suspected vehicle in the crash is believed to be a metallic blue Nissan Altima or Maxima with possible front-right damage.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

