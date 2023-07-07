Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run crash in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A motorcyclist died Thursday night after a hit-and-run crash in South Memphis, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 8 p.m. to the crash at West Mitchell and Daggett roads and found a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle.
Police said the motorcyclist was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition and later died.
Police said Friday that the suspected vehicle in the crash is believed to be a metallic blue Nissan Altima or Maxima with possible front-right damage.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man in custody after firing shots in the air at apartment complex, police chase, MPD says
- Smoking in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi about 50% higher than rest of U.S., report says
- 1 of 2 inmates who escaped St. Francis County jail captured, officials say; other still at large
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives