MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was seriously injured after a hit-and-run Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

At around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on l-55 near Elvis Presley Boulevard, police said.

According to MPD, a motorcyclist was struck by a red truck and was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. 

The truck responsible was last seen driving away from the scene southbound on l-55, MPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

