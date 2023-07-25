MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was seriously injured after a hit-and-run Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
At around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on l-55 near Elvis Presley Boulevard, police said.
According to MPD, a motorcyclist was struck by a red truck and was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.
The truck responsible was last seen driving away from the scene southbound on l-55, MPD said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
