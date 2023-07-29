MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A wife pleads for help after her husband becomes the victim of a hit-and-run crash. Police say 51-year-old David Perry was hit by a vehicle while riding a motorcycle on I-55 earlier this week.

Motorcyclist seriously injured after hit-and-run crash, police say According to MPD, a motorcyclist was struck by a red truck and was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Perry was taken to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday. He’s now recovering at Regional One Medical Center. His wife, Lisa Perry, is calling for the person responsible to be brought to justice. She explained her husband is taking it a day at a time as he tries to heal from severe injuries.

“He has a broken leg in two places, a rod is in his leg,” Perry told us as she heavily reflected on her husband’s condition. “His pelvis is broken; the front, they had to install a plate. Both of his arms are broken. Both wrists were crushed, so they had to put plates in his wrists, rods--fracture in his nasal cavity, fractures throughout his cheekbones. He will have to have his jaw wired shut.”

FOX13 obtained video from a Tennessee Department of Transportation traffic camera. The clip shows the moments following the accident. According to police, David was hit by a red truck on I-55 South near Elvis Presley Boulevard. The Memphis Police Department answered the call Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

Lisa recalled the last conversation they had before the crash, that would prove life-changing for her spouse and their family.

“He calls me at 6:04. He goes, ‘Hey I’m heading home. Would you like me to come and help you finish up?’”

However, David would not make it home that night. Less than 30 minutes later, Lisa got a phone call from a stranger, from her husband’s cellphone.

“A frantic young man had said. ‘Ma’am, your fella has been involved in a serious motorcycle accident. He’s bleeding out bad. He’s not going to make it. You need to get here as soon as you can.’”

Lisa is now pleading to the public for answers, asking anyone with information about who was driving that red truck to come forward.

“If anyone has a video, a picture, TDOT, MPD, anybody; whatever you have, please let’s find the person that did it. Would you want this person out on the street? You’re out there too. Who’s to say it’s not going to be your loved one next?”

Lisa informed our team that her husband is in critical, but stable condition.