MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Slow down and watch out.
Motorcyclists are expressing their concerns after four people were hit and killed by a car Thursday night.
“Sometimes people don’t be paying attention to motorcycles like they’re supposed to,” said Vivian Banner, a motorcyclist.
An estimated 25,000 people are expected in Memphis for this week's National Bikers Roundup event.
But two crashes killed four men just feet from the entrance of Liberty Park Thursday night.
“MPD would be out here helping us control this traffic, but they definitely got to step it up,” said Sunshine Stewart, a National Bikers Roundup event coordinator.
Around 9 p.m. Thursday, police said a motorcyclist crashed at Early Maxwell and Southern Avenue.
He died at the hospital.
Then just before 1 a.m. near the same spot, investigators said a gray Chrysler 300 crashed into two golf carts killing three men and sending another to the hospital.
As the golf cart was engulfed in flames, police said the driver and three passengers in the car ran away.
“I don’t like it because we are here to have a good time,” said Dee Brown.
Bikers FOX13 spoke we said they would feel safer if more police were patrolling the area.
“With more police presence, it will probably have more people driving slower, not speeding,” said Darrin Scott, a motorcyclist.
FOX13 reached out to Memphis Police for an update on the hit and run accident.
They said they have no suspects but the investigation continues.
