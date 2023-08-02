MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fasten your helmet and start your engines.
Motorcycle enthusiasts are riding into the Bluff City this week and converging at Liberty Park.
About 50,000 bikers are expected, organizers say, for the National Bikers Roundup Rally.
Today, Aug. 2, marks Day 2 of the four-day rally, which will include a variety of bike shows, vendors and a motorcycle sound contest.
Many bikers have arrived and the campers are set up.
"People are coming from West Coast, up north, East Coast, they're coming from everywhere, said Lasondra Tremble, who is a representative on the Memphis Roundup Committee.
National Bike Rally CEO Donald Young said the rally will also have fun, safe events for children.
"This is a family event," he said.
One of the visitors, Damien, from Texas, spoke to FOX13 and said the gathering is not exclusively for bikers. It's his first visit to Memphis.
"There's nice, cool people, and you can enjoy yourself and have a good time," he said.
"You're going to see lots of nice bikes, everybody's cooking ... just a nice time," said Earl Jeffreys, from North Carolina.
The National Bikers Roundup is comprised of a group of African-American motorcycle clubs, which boasts that it holds the largest camping motorcycle rally in the nation.
The annual roundup meets at different cities, this year it's in Memphis.
A one-time $30 entry fee is admission to every day of the event.
