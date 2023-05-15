Penske Truck Calvary Episcopal Church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thieves stole a moving truck from a church in downtown Memphis.

Between the late night hours of May 13 and the early morning hours of May 14, a Penske moving truck with license plate T65589 MA was stolen from the Calvary Episcopal Church.

Inside the truck was 2,000 historic organ pipes.

The truck was in preparation to move the pipes back to Boston, as part of an organ restoration project.

If you have any information, call Memphis Police or email Organist-Choirmaster of the church Kristin Lensch at klensch@calvarymemphis.org

