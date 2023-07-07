MoSH Pink Palace

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Military artifacts were removed from the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH) on Friday, July 7, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

MPD said that the artifacts were found at the museum during an archive review. 

Memphis Police called their TACT/Bomb Unit out to MoSH and, as a precaution, confiscated the items to dispose of them properly, MPD said. 

No injuries were reported. 

