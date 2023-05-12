MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police has canceled the City Watch.
ORIGINAL STORY 7:15 p.m.:
A boy diagnosed with autism and ADHD was reported missing.
At approximately 6:20 p.m., Memphis Police sent out a City Watch alert for 12-year-old Marquise Ferguson.
According to police, the mother said Ferguson was suspended from school, and when she came home from work, the son ran away.
Ferguson is described as 5-foot-5, 140 pounds, with a twist hair style, wearing a white polo shirt, black pants, black Spongebob jacket, and gray and white Jordans.
If seen, contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.
