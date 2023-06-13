MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 learned new information about what Memphis Police have planned for kids at Greenlaw Community Center.
Previously, people were worried kids would be detained there for violating curfew.
Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said that won’t happen but there will be activities for kids.
The Memphis City Council and Memphis Police all want something in common.
And that is to make sure kids are busy with activities this summer to keep them off the streets.
It’s been an answer several people have been waiting for.
“On one hand, I’m satisfied that we are clear and that the Greenlaw Community Center will not be used as a detention center for kids,” said Michael Easter-Thomas, a Memphis city councilwoman.
Instead, it will serve as a recreational center to keep kids busy this summer.
Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas said the Memphis Police Department is contracting the building from Memphis Parks.
“But as of now, they’ve been doing renovations and they’ve been planning to hold MPD’s community services out of Greenlaw,” Thomas said.
Hiring staff to watch those children is a big challenge.
The Memphis Parks Director Nick Walker said the center currently has three full-time employees: a director, assistant director and a janitor.
“Part of the problem is our community theater directors make $48,000 a year and that the director’s make $42,000 a year. They work 12-to-8 and weekends and I don't know how many people are lining up around the city to do that,” said Nick Walker, the City of Memphis Parks director.
Davis, the MPD chief, hopes to eventually host activities like Zumba and boxing for children once the renovations are complete.
“The whole idea is to open the door so that we can provide more robust programs and a secured and safe environment. So there’s a lot of flexibility to identify individuals that might want to be a part of the team,” Davis said.
The city council’s next meeting is June 27. Members expect MPD to have a plan to fill those positions at Greenlaw Community Center.
