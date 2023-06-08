MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A four-year-old girl was one of two victims sent to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a shooting in Orange Mound. MPD reports it happened near the corner of Haynes and Douglass around noon.
One neighbor, who lives only a few doors down from where the shooting happened and requested not to be identified, told FOX13 she watched police carry the wounded girl out of a home.
“I was so nervous, because it sounded like it was in my yard,” she said of the shots being fired.
She said she was in her living room when she heard the first round of gunfire, then heard a car turn around before even more shots rang out.
“The car came through, it was the same one, and it was a round of shots,” she said. “Pow, pow. I don’t know how many, but it was a lot of them.”
The neighbor told FOX13 police were already there by the time she called 911. She pointed out the house where it happened. It had a trampoline in the yard and now a broken window.
She said this wasn’t the first time she had seen violence there.
“There have been issues all over this street before, but it’s been there before too. I’ve seen it. I’ve heard it,” she said. “There are kids there and I’ve been praying for them. I had that on my mind previously, that some of those kids might get hurt.”
She was devastated when she saw the worst had happened and a four-year-old child had become a victim.
“I saw a police officer bringing the girl out, taking her to the car to take her to the emergency room,” she said. “Her arm was wrapped up and I knew she had been shot.”
MPD reported the other victim was a 29-year-old woman and neither victim had life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said suspect information was scarce beyond the fact the shooter was driving a blue Infiniti. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.
