MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A convicted felon on probation was arrested after 10 firearms and illegal drugs were found in a a police search of a residence.
Eric Black, 34, was charged with nine counts of a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, nine counts of possession of a deadly weapon with intent to commit a crime, one count of having prohibited weapons (certain guns), one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police officers in the Memphis Gang Unit, with a warrant, made a narcotics search of a Whitehaven home on Blanchard Road on Aug. 1.
With Black present, detectives and a K9 found narcotics in a box under a pool table, in the bedroom's dresser drawer and on a kitchen trash bag, police said.
Detectives also located 10 firearms, including seven handguns, six of them with loaded chambers, two rifles - one stolen - and a shotgun, the court document reads.
Officers also found two digital scales, two syringe needs, ammunition, $8,822, 2.99 pounds of marijuana - some testing positve for THC - and two i-phones, police said.
Both a GMC Yukon and Chevy Silverado suspected to be used to transport narcotics were also seized, police said.
Police seized a video security system in the house.
Two men were arrested and sent from the residence to investigator's office where they both gave statements of admission, police said.
Black was convicted of being in possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell in April 2019. he was sentenced to five years of probation, the court document reads.
No bond information was made available.
