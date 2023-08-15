MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) will be giving out more free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai and Infiniti owners only, the department announced Tuesday.

MPD hopes the steering wheel locks will prevent the theft of more vehicles in the city.

As of August 15, 10,162 vehicles had been stolen in the city of Memphis in 2023, nearly doubling the number of reported vehicle thefts at the same point last year when 5,295 vehicles had been stolen, according to MPD.

1:23 Steering wheel lock prevents thieves from taking woman's car, MPD says In a year that is seeing a record number of cars being stolen in Memphis, police's initiative to curb the crime may be making a difference.

Hyundais, Kias and Infinitis are the three most commonly stolen vehicles in Memphis.

Drivers will be required to present proof of residency within the city of Memphis and proof of their Kia, Hyundai or Infiniti registrations to get one of the free steering wheel locks, MPD said.

2:35 Kia & Hyundai drivers eligible for payouts after $200 million settlement Drivers of Kia and Hyundai vehicles could soon be compensated for smashed windows, broken steering columns and stolen vehicles.

MPD said the locks can be picked up at either the Austin Peay Station, Crump Station, Airways Station, Raines Station, Tilman Station, Appling Farms Station, Mt. Moriah Station, North Main Station or Ridgeway Station while supplies last.

MPD has periodically handed out free steering wheel locks to try and deter the theft of vehicles, a crime which has plagued Memphis in 2023.

Most recently, the department handed out steering wheel locks on May 23.