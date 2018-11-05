MPD investigates after 1 dead; 1 hurt in Castalia shooting

Memphis police are investigating a homicide in Castalia.
It happened at 6:40 p.m. Sunday night in the 1900 block of Glory Circle.
When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A man was also found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition, he was later pronounced deceased.
Police are asking if anyone has information about this case to please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
