MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department has plans to combat the troubling spike in crimes in recent months starting today, Memorial Day.
The Safe Summer Initiative is the name for the city's law enforcement strategy to aggressively and proactively confront anticipated crime increases as the temperatures rise and teenagers are out of school until August.
The implementation can not seem to start soon enough. Eleven people were shot over the weekend leading up to Memorial Day.
MPD's plan is to collaborate with other law enforcement officials, partner with community stakeholders and organizations, and better target high-crime areas.
FOX13 News will be probing the initiative starting today, May 29, meeting with MPD officials and digging deeper into its tactics and expectations.
How will this year's initiative be improved upon same strategies used in prior summers?
We'll get the answers and begin tracking progress.
