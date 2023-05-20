MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 17-year-old boy died five days after an overnight shooting in Memphis, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded midnight May 14 to a shooting on Mt. Moriah Road near Clarke Road and found someone had been shot.
Police said the boy was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
On Friday afternoon, police said that the boy had died.
According to MPD, the two suspects of interest in the investigation were captured on surveillance camera. One is wearing a black and red shirt, and the other person is wearing a white shirt with dark colored jeans.
Twelve children have died in Memphis from gun-related incidents in 2023, according to police.
