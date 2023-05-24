MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An MPD officer was taken to the hospital after a car crash.
On May 23 at approximately 9:50 p.m., Memphis Police went to a two-vehicle crash involving a squad car at the intersection of Union Avenue and Cooper Street.
The officer was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
The driver of the other vehicle was cited for failure to yield, police said.
