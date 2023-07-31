MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An off-duty police officer was charged with DUI after crashing into car at a Cordova intersection, police said.
Verlean Washington, 28, was charged with disregarding a red light, failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence of intoxication/drugs, violation of financial law and reckless driving.
Washington, who has been an officer with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) since January 2022, has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation against her, the department told FOX13.
Memphis Police officers said they watched a Jeep Wrangler speeding northbound near Germantown Parkway and Cordova Road on July 30 before 1 a.m. and pursued to make a routine traffic stop.
The car sped through a red arrow turn light, then crashed into an Audi going southbound.
No injuries were reported.
Washington told officers she was an MPD officer out of the Raines Road police station, according to her arrest affidavit.
She had slurred speech and smelled of intoxicants, police said.
Washington failed one part of the sobriety test and officers found both an open vodka beverage and an empty beer can in the front passenger seat, according to the court document.
