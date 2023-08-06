MEMPHIS, Tenn. A Memphis Police officer was critically injured after a three-vehicle crash in Hickory Hill early Sunday, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 2 a.m. Sunday to the collision involving the on-duty officer at Winchester and Ridgeway roads.
Police said that the officer and another person was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition.
As of Sunday afternoon, police said the two remained at the hospital.
Police said that the department's Specialized Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating the crash.
No other details were released.
