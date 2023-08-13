MEMPHIS, Tenn. A Memphis Police officer was critically injured after a three-vehicle crash in Hickory Hill early Sunday, police said.
Family of the MPD officer said that the officer was Sam Mills and he has not regained consciousness since the crash.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 2 a.m. Sunday to the collision involving the on-duty officer at Winchester and Ridgeway roads.
Police said that the officer and another person was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition.
As of Sunday afternoon, police said the two remained at the hospital.
Police said that the department's Specialized Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating the crash.
The family set up a GoFundMe page for Officer Mills who was involved in the crash. To donate and help, visit here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 8 people injured after shooting in downtown Memphis, police say
- Man assaults Memphis Police officer, MPD says
- Man dead after shooting in Orange Mound, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives