NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Over $28 million in grants from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will be distributed to law enforcement agencies across Tennessee from the state's highway safety office.
The Memphis Police Dept. has been earmarked to receive $300,000 for Community Based Traffic Safety Enforcement and Education, in addition to $100,000 for Enforcement of Tennessee DUI laws from the pool of funds.
The Shelby County District Attorney's office will be getting $470,000 for DUI prosecution, and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office will receive $420,000 to enforce Tenn. DUI laws and for a coordinator.
“These funds will be used to increase traffic safety education, public awareness, advocacy, training, and enforcement initiatives to improve driver behavior and protect Tennessee roadways," said Tennessee Highway Safety Office Director Buddy Lewis.
"These partnerships are essential to saving lives and reducing traffic fatalities across Tennessee.”
Other local law agencies that are receiving grant funds include:
- Bartlett Police - $40,000 for traffic safety enforcement and $20,000 for a related coordinator.
- Germantown Police - $10,000 for DUI law enforcement
- Collierville Police - $40,000 for traffic safety enforcement /education
- Millington Police - $30,000 for traffic safety enforcement / education
To see the entire list, click here.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office says that multiple traffic safety advocates, non-profit organizations and law enforcement agencies seek grants through an application process annually, and THSO relies on mandated data- driven criteria to support its mission to reduce crashes and thus, injuries and fatalities.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shooting at Lil Baby concert inside of FedExForum was premeditated, police say
- Elementary school teacher charged with rape of child in Tipton County
- Woman shot in Downtown Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives