MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 17-year-old is dead following a gas station shooting that happened, less than a week ago.
Gunfire broke out on Mount Moriah Road inside an East Memphis gas station parking lot.
Memphis Police arrived at the scene on May 14 at 12:56 a.m.
A teenager was found shot in the head and initially listed in critical condition.
He was later pronounced dead, five days later on May 19.
The Memphis Police Department is now circulating surveillance photos of the incident, asking the public for help identifying two men and two vehicles seen in the photo, a silver Mercedes and a white SUV.
Meanwhile, amid this investigation, FOX13 has observed what seems to be a larger issue, minors dying in gun-related incidents this year.
FOX13 has learned that just in 2023 alone, 12 minors died due to gun-related incidents in Memphis.
“Every time you turn on the news that’s all you hear about,” Memphis resident Jamie Rayford told FOX13. “Memphis can do better.”
On May 14, a 9-year-old girl was accidentally shot dead in South Memphis by her 7-year-old brother.
This happened after he located a gun inside a car.
Also, occurring on May 14, the aforementioned incident at a Mount Moriah Road gas station that left a 17-year-old dead.
In Frayser on May 17, a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself after finding a gun near his home.
Then on May 18, a 16-year-old was critically shot on Cane Meadow Circle in South Memphis, he later died.
This full roster of events, all unfolding within a matter of a week.
“I feel like my generation dropped the ball with a lot of these young kids now,” said Cordale Echols, who lives only a few blocks from the Mount Moriah Road gas station. “When I was growing up, we had older people, uncles, older cousins, or an older man up the block who got on us.”
MPD reports that the red 4-door Buick arrived at the Mount Moriah scene as the men, seen in surveillance photos, stood near the gas pumps holding a conversation with one another.
According to police, two armed men got out of the Buick.
A passenger from the Buick ran alongside the silver Mercedes.
Shots were then exchanged between the parties.
That’s when according to police, the 17-year-old was shot in the back of the head as he sat in the driver’s seat of the Buick.
Police are now asking anyone with information to call 901-528-2274 (CASH).
